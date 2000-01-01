Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (TSX:AEP)
- Market CapCAD18.490m
- SymbolTSX:AEP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- ISINCA0493041085
Company Profile
Atlas Engineered Products Ltd is a supplier of trusses and engineered wood products. It is engaged in manufacturing trusses for commercial and residential buildings and delivering to its customers on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.