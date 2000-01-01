Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (TSX:AEP)

North American company
Company Info - AEP

  • Market CapCAD18.490m
  • SymbolTSX:AEP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • ISINCA0493041085

Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd is a supplier of trusses and engineered wood products. It is engaged in manufacturing trusses for commercial and residential buildings and delivering to its customers on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

