Atlas Salt Inc (TSX:SALT) Share Price

Atlas Salt Inc is engaged in advancing Great Atlantic Salt Project through feasibility and into potential production as an environmentally friendly state-of-the-art Salt Factory in resource-friendly western Newfoundland. It is also producing gypsum mines, nepheline discovery, and renewable energy storage.Red Moon Resources Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral resource properties located in Newfoundland and Labrador.
