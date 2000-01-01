Atlassian Corporation A (NASDAQ:TEAM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TEAM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TEAM

  • Market Cap$29.221bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TEAM
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ09BD16

Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation PLC is a holding company engaged in designing, development, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services to help teams organize, discuss and complete their work.

Latest TEAM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .