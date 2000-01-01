Atlatsa Resources Corp (TSE:ATL)

North American company
Market Info - ATL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATL

  • Market CapCAD49.490m
  • SymbolTSE:ATL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0494771029

Company Profile

Atlatsa Resources Corp is a black economic empowerment (BEE) platinum group metals (PGM) mining, exploration and development company, with assets located on the Bushveld Igneous Complex of South Africa.

