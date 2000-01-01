Atlatsa Resources Corp (TSE:ATL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATL
- Market CapCAD49.490m
- SymbolTSE:ATL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA0494771029
Company Profile
Atlatsa Resources Corp is a black economic empowerment (BEE) platinum group metals (PGM) mining, exploration and development company, with assets located on the Bushveld Igneous Complex of South Africa.