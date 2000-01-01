Atlinks Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8043)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Market Info - 8043

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8043

  • Market CapHKD56.800m
  • SymbolSEHK:8043
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG069761073

Company Profile

Atlinks Group Ltd engages in home and office telecommunication product designing and sells the products through telecom operators, consumer retail chain stores and distributors located mainly in Europe and Latin America.

