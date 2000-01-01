AtmanCo Inc (TSX:ATW)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATW

  • Market CapCAD6.840m
  • SymbolTSX:ATW
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorStaffing & Outsourcing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0495121067

Company Profile

AtmanCo Inc provides recruitment, organizational evaluation, talent management and human resources for businesses. The Company offers psychometric tests to identify human personality and potential performance.

Latest ATW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .