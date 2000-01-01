Atmos Energy Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATO)
North American company
- Market Cap$11.413bn
- SymbolNYSE:ATO
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
- Currency
- ISINUS0495601058
Company Profile
Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas, including Dallas, and has a 5,700-mile intrastate gas transmission pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.Atmos Energy Corp is engaged in the utilities sector. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority & industrial customers.