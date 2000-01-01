Company Profile

ATN International Inc is a telecommunications and utilities company. The company derives revenues from wireless and wireline communication services, solar power services, and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic services. Atlantic Tele-Network has operations in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. Wireless services are provided in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean, whereas wireline services are only provided within North America and the Caribbean. From a product perspective, the majority of revenue stems from the provision of wireless and wireline services. Atlantic Tele-Network is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cables.