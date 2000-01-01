ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)

North American company
  • Market Cap$947.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ATNI
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00215F1075

Company Profile

ATN International Inc is a telecommunications and utilities company. It provides telecommunications services to rural, niche and other under-served markets and geographies in the United States, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

