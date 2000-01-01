Atotech Ltd Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATC
- Market Cap$3.732bn
- SymbolNYSE:ATC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINJE00BMVMZ478
Company Profile
Atotech Ltd is a provider of specialty electroplating solutions. It also delivers equipment and service to technology applications. The company's products used in smartphones, communication infrastructure, cloud computing infrastructure, computing and consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and automotive surface finishing.