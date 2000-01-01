Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA (XMAD:A3M)
European company
This share can be held in
Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA is a diversified media company primarily operating in the television, radio, and cinema industries. The company has three primary business segments that include television, radio, and other. The television segment operates a network of television channels, while its radio segment operates a chain of radio stations. The company’s other business segment produces television shows and television films, promotes events, and offers advertising services. The company generates the majority of its revenue in Spain.Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA is media group which operates in various business lines such as Television, Radio, Cinema, the Internet and Advertising.