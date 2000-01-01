Company Profile

AtriCure Inc an atrial fibrillation solutions company that provides products, professional education, and support for clinical science to reduce the economic and social burden of atrial fibrillation. Its products line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offer a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.AtriCure Inc is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures and sells cardiac surgical ablation systems designed to create precise lesions, scars in cardiac, heart, and tissue. It generates revenue by selling disposable surgical devices.