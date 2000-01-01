Company Profile

Atrion Corp develops and manufactures products for medical applications. Its fluid-delivery products contribute the largest proportion of revenue and include valves that can hold and release controlled amounts of fluids or gases and are often used in anesthesia and oncology applications. Atrion's cardiovascular products include the MPS2 Myocardial Protection System, which delivers fluids and medications, mixes drugs, and controls temperature and pressure during open-heart surgery. The cardiovascular business also sells cardiac-surgery vacuum relief valves, inflation devices, and other products used in heart surgery. The firm's ophthalmic products include medical devices that disinfect contact lenses. Atrion generates the majority of revenue in the United States.