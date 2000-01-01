Company Profile

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG manufactures printed circuit boards and operates through three segments: Mobile Devices and Substrates; Automotive, Industrial and Medical; and Others. The products are manufactured in the European and Asian markets and are directly distributed to original equipment manufacturers as well as contract electronic manufacturers. It has a wide geographical reach with production facilities in Austria (Leoben and Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan, near Seoul). Majority of its revenues are derived from the Mobile Devices and Substrates segment, which is responsible for the production of printed circuit boards.