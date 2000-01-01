AT&T Inc Ordinary Shares (XETRA:SOBA)

European company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SOBA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOBA

  • Market Cap€171.031bn
  • SymbolXETRA:SOBA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00206R1023

Company Profile

Wireless communication remains AT&T's largest business, contributing nearly 40% of revenue. As the second- largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects more than 100 million devices, including 63 million postpaid and 16 million prepaid phone customers. The consumer and entertainment segment (about 25% of revenue) includes the consumer fixed-line and DirecTV satellite television businesses, serving 20 million television and 14 million Internet access customers. WarnerMedia now contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. Fixed-line business communications (14%), Latin American satellite television (2%), and Mexican wireless services (1%) constitute the remainder of the firm.AT&T Inc is engaged in provision of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It provides fixed-line services, including voice, data, and television services to consumers and small businesses.

