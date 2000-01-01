Company Profile

Attendo AB is a Swedish company which is engaged in providing private care and health care services in the Nordics. It focuses on offering care for older people, care for people with disabilities, individual and family care and health care. The company also offers health, medical and dental care as well as staffing services. Attendo operates group homes for adults, homes for children with special needs and short-term homes for adults and children. The company also operates day centers and provides personal assistants and escort services. It conducts its business activities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Sweden.