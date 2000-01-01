Attis Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ATIS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATIS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATIS
- Market Cap$3.320m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ATIS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINUS0498362088
Company Profile
Attis Industries Inc formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services.