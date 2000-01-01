ATTRAQT Group (LSE:ATQT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ATQT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ATQT
- Market Cap£61.220m
- SymbolLSE:ATQT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMJJFZ18
Company Profile
ATTRAQT Group PLC is a cloud-based Software as a Service supplier. The Company provides visual merchandising and search services to online retailers to drive online sales growth through a cloud based Software as a Service platform.