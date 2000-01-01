aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LIFE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LIFE
- Market Cap$15.560m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LIFE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0021202025
Company Profile
aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company, engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology.