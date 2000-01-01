Company Profile

AUB Group Ltd is engaged in general insurance broking, underwriting agencies and financial services operations in Australia and New Zealand. It provides advice on general insurance, financial services, and risk management products to its clients. The company is principally engaged in the provision of insurance broking services, distribution of ancillary products, risk services and conducting underwriting agency businesses.