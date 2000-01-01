Company Profile

Auckland Airport is New Zealand's largest airport, handling approximately 70% of all the country's international visitors. Auckland Airport aims to develop its capacity and services to cope with nearly 26 million passenger movements per year anticipated by 2026. It owns 1,500 hectares of land, and operates commercial facilities, including car parking, warehouses, and offices. The airport also has a substantial retail precinct, including duty- and tax-free retail outlets.Auckland International Airport Ltd operates in the airport industry. The company provides airport facilities and supporting infrastructure in Auckland, New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property.