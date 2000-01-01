Auckland International Airport Ltd (ASX:AIA)
- Market CapAUD10.267bn
- SymbolASX:AIA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirports & Air Services
- ISINNZAIAE0002S6
Company Profile
Auckland International Airport Ltd operates in the airport industry. The company provides airport facilities and supporting infrastructure in Auckland, New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property.