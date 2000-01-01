Auction Technology Group When Issue (LSE:ATG)

Company Info - ATG

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:ATG
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMVQDZ64

Company Profile

Auction Technology Group PLC is engaged in the provision of auction technology software and related services to auction houses and other customers. Its goal is to provide the auction industry with the most cost-effective integrated suite of services including a robust online marketplace, impactful digital marketing, business intelligence and insight, efficient back-office software, and customizable white label. The group operates across three industry verticals namely Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial and Consumer Surplus and Returns.

