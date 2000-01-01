Auctus Alternative Investment Ltd (ASX:AVC)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AVC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AVC

  • Market CapAUD12.010m
  • SymbolASX:AVC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000005274

Company Profile

Auctus Alternative Investment Ltd, formerlyYonder & Beyond Group Ltd operates in the information technology industry. The primary business activity of the company is to identify and develop disruptive applications.

Latest AVC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .