Auctus Growth (LSE:AUCT)
- Market Cap£0.710m
- SymbolLSE:AUCT
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINGB00BNGMVP25
Auctus Growth PLC is an investment company based in United Kingdom. It is primarily engaged in the business of acquiring unquoted target companies or businesses which are seeking public quotation.