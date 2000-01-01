Audax Renovables SA (XMAD:ADX)

European company
Company Profile

Audax Renovables SA is engaged in the development of renewable energy for generating electricity. The company is mainly focused on developing wind energy. The group's projects are located in Spain, France, Panama, Germany, and Poland. The majority of the revenue is generated from Spain and Portugal.

