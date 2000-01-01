Audeara Ltd (ASX:AUA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AUA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINAU0000145807
Company Profile
Audeara Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialization of headphones and other assistive listening devices. Its product includes Audeara A-01.