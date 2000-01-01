Audi AG (XETRA:NSU)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NSU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NSU
- Market Cap€41.925bn
- SymbolXETRA:NSU
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Manufacturers
- Currency
- ISINDE0006757008
Company Profile
Audi AG is a car and bike manufacturer. It also manufactures engines for Audi and other Volkswagen Group companies and third-party companies. Audi Group operates under various brands which include Audi, Lamborghini and Ducati brands manufacturing premium automobiles, supercars, Super SUVs and sporty motorcycles. The company reportable segments include Automotive and Motorcycles. It generates maximum revenue from the Automotive segment.Audi AG is a premium and car producer operating in the automotive as well as motorcycles segment. It also manufactures engines for Audi and other Volkswagen Group companies and third-party companies.