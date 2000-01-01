Audience Labs SA (EURONEXT:MLAUD)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLAUD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLAUD

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLAUD
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011896463

Company Profile

Audience Labs SAS provides marketing solutions through digital platform. Its platforms include LeadMinute, Inboxman among others.

Latest MLAUD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .