Company Profile

Audio Pixels Holdings Ltd is engaged in the development of digital speaker's microchip by utilizing the technological platform for reproducing sound. The company operates in Australia and Israel. It operates through digital speakers segment. The company's MEMS-based Digital Sound Reconstruction platform enables the market for audio speakers to follow the evolution of the video display market from large, heavy analog tube based monitors to the digital flat panel displays of today.