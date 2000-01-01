AudioCodes Ltd Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AUDC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUDC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUDC
- Market Cap$994.590m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AUDC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINIL0010829658
Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd develops and sells advanced and converged voice over IP and data networking solutions, products and applications to service providers and channels, OEMs, network equipment providers and system integrators. Its products include IP phones, session border controllers, voice applications, multi-service business routers, digital and analog media gateways, among others. The company generates revenues from the sale of products through a direct sales force and sales representatives. Its geographic segments are Israel, Americas, Europe and the Far East. It derives majority of the revenues from Americas segment.AudioCodes Ltd is a Voice-over-IP technology company providing advanced Voice-over-IP, converged VoIP and Data networking products and communications applications for Service Providers and Enterprises. It has offices in more than 20 countries.