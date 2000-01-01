Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd develops and sells advanced and converged voice over IP and data networking solutions, products and applications to service providers and channels, OEMs, network equipment providers and system integrators. Its products include IP phones, session border controllers, voice applications, multi-service business routers, digital and analog media gateways, among others. The company generates revenues from the sale of products through a direct sales force and sales representatives. Its geographic segments are Israel, Americas, Europe and the Far East. It derives majority of the revenues from Americas segment.