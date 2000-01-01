Company Profile

Augean PLC is a United Kingdoms based company engaged in providing hazardous waste management services that include hazardous waste management practice providing sustainable, compliance-led waste management solutions for handling Britain's wastes. It operates through two segments. The treatment and disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services through its sites across the UK. The North Sea Services provides waste management and waste processing services to oil and gas operators. The company generates a vast majority of its revenues from the treatment and disposal segment.Augean PLC provides hazardous waste management services. Its services include hazardous landfill and treatment services. Its management service covers the final disposal of hazardous & difficult waste streams.