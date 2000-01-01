Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group PLC is a UK-based company that provides architectural design, master planning, interior design, executive architecture, and associated engineering services. The company provides its services to a variety of clients including property developers, owner-occupiers, and governmental organizations in the United Kingdom and overseas. It organizes its business in three geographical segments viz. the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United Kingdom.