Market Info - AUK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AUK

  • Market Cap£2.770m
  • SymbolLSE:AUK
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0000617950

Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group PLC is a UK-based company that provides architectural design, master planning, interior design, executive architecture, and associated engineering services. The company provides its services to a variety of clients including property developers, owner-occupiers, and governmental organizations in the United Kingdom and overseas. It organizes its business in three geographical segments viz. the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the United Kingdom.Aukett Swanke Group PLC provides architectural design, master planning, interior design, executive architecture and associated engineering services to the variety of clients in the UK and overseas.

