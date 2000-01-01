Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc formerly DPW Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that owns operating subsidiaries that are engaged in business operations such as defense, aerospace, commercial, health/medical, finance and commercial lending sectors. The company's main subsidiary Gresham Worldwide provides advanced bespoke military and commercial applications. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters. Its segments include GWW; Coolisys; DP Lending; Digital Farms; and I.AM.DPW Holdings Inc through its subsidiary provides mission-critical applications and lifesaving services to targets markets that are of high barrier to enter with products and services which are not likely to be commoditized.