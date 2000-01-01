AuMake International Ltd (ASX:AU8)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AU8

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AU8

  • Market CapAUD32.770m
  • SymbolASX:AU8
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AU87

Company Profile

AuMake International Ltd is an Australian-owned retail company. Its connecting Australian suppliers directly with Chinese consumers via its online e-commerce store and AuMake retail stores located in Sydney New South Wales.

Latest AU8 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .