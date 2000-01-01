Aumake Ltd (ASX:AUK)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AUK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AUK

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AUK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000123432

Company Profile

Aumake Ltd is a retail company. It is engaged in the sale of Australian products through its online e-commerce store and its retail stores namely AuMake, Broadway, and Kiwi-Buy. The company offers products such as Healthcare, Skin and body care cosmetics, Dairy products and baby food, Wool & leather, among others. Its geographical segments include Australia and New Zealand, of which the vast majority of revenue is derived from Australia.AuMake International Ltd is an Australian-owned retail company. Its connecting Australian suppliers directly with Chinese consumers via its online e-commerce store and AuMake retail stores located in Sydney New South Wales.

Latest AUK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .