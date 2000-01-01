Company Profile

Aumake Ltd is a retail company. It is engaged in the sale of Australian products through its online e-commerce store and its retail stores namely AuMake, Broadway, and Kiwi-Buy. The company offers products such as Healthcare, Skin and body care cosmetics, Dairy products and baby food, Wool & leather, among others. Its geographical segments include Australia and New Zealand, of which the vast majority of revenue is derived from Australia.AuMake International Ltd is an Australian-owned retail company. Its connecting Australian suppliers directly with Chinese consumers via its online e-commerce store and AuMake retail stores located in Sydney New South Wales.