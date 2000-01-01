Company Profile

Aumann AG is a manufacturer of machinery and production lines for components of electrified drive trains and an equipment supplier. The firm operates through two segments: E-Mobility and Classic. E-mobility segment develops, produces and sells special-purpose machinery and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles. The Classic segment, which derives majority revenue primarily develops, produces and sells special-purpose machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, consumer goods, agricultural and general industry sectors. It also offers winding machinery, welding systems, assembly solutions, inline measuring machines, general automation solutions and supplementary services and others.Aumann AG provides systems for the automotive, avaiation, and consumer goods industries with a focus on e-mobility.