Aumento Capital VI Corp (TSX:AUO.P)

North American company
Market Info - AUO.P

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AUO.P

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:AUO.P
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05152R1055

Company Profile

Aumento Capital VI Corp is a capital pool company. It is engaged in identification and evaluation of businesses and assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction.

Latest AUO.P news

