Aura Energy Ltd (ASX:AEE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Company Profile
Aura Energy Ltd is an Australian based minerals company. The company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of uranium, vanadium and gold and base metals in Mauritania and Sweden. Its project includes Tiris Uranium and Haggan project.Aura Energy Ltd operates in the mining industry and is engaged in exploration and evaluation of uranium projects in Europe and Africa also gold, lithium and soda ash in Africa.