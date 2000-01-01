Auramex Resource Corp (TSX:AUX)
- Market CapCAD2.000m
- SymbolTSX:AUX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- ISINCA0515272080
Company Profile
Auramex Resource Corp is a Canadian based mining exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and Mexico.