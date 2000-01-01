Aurania Resources Ltd (TSX:ARU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARU
- Market CapCAD124.130m
- SymbolTSX:ARU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG069741020
Company Profile
Aurania Resources Ltd is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, & exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper.