Aurcana Corp (TSX:AUN)
Market Info - AUN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUN
- Market CapCAD34.970m
- SymbolTSX:AUN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA0519188035
Company Profile
Aurcana Corp is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of natural resource properties. The Company's principal development property is the Shafter silver property (Shafter), located in Presidio County, Texas.