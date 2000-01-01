Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of natural properties. The company's reportable segments are Ouray Project, Shafter Project, and Corporate and other segments. The company's project includes Revenue-Virginius Mine and Shafter silver property.Aurcana Corp is engaged in the exploration, development and operation of natural resource properties. The Company's principal development property is the Shafter silver property (Shafter), located in Presidio County, Texas.