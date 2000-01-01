Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA (XETRA:AR4)

Market Info - AR4

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AR4

  • Market Cap€454.440m
  • SymbolXETRA:AR4
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0JK2A8

Company Profile

Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA acquires companies with potential for development and makes long-term investments in its portfolio companies. It has offices located across the globe and chooses to invest in companies across a range of sectors. Traditionally, Aurelius has made investments throughout Europe in medium-sized companies and corporate spin-offs, given that they meet a group of requirements. The company relies on international contacts, a team of specialists in financial and corporate management and other resources to help rebuild companies. Opportunities are found through internal due diligence and consulting numerous external experts.Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA is engaged in acquiring investment in medium-sized companies and corporate spin-offs with development potential and providing them with the operational support.

