Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA (XETRA:AR4)
European company
Company Profile
Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA acquires companies with potential for development and makes long-term investments in its portfolio companies. It has offices located across the globe and chooses to invest in companies across a range of sectors. Traditionally, Aurelius has made investments throughout Europe in medium-sized companies and corporate spin-offs, given that they meet a group of requirements. The company relies on international contacts, a team of specialists in financial and corporate management and other resources to help rebuild companies. Opportunities are found through internal due diligence and consulting numerous external experts.Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co KGaA is engaged in acquiring investment in medium-sized companies and corporate spin-offs with development potential and providing them with the operational support.