Aures Technologies SA (EURONEXT:AURS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AURS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AURS
- Market Cap€94.780m
- SymbolEURONEXT:AURS
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0013183589
Company Profile
Aures Technologies SA distributes electronic equipment for various uses ranging from banking to office needs. The Company provides automated teller machines, car parking pay points, printers, and monitors.