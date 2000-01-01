Aurex Energy Corp (TSX:AURX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AURX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AURX

  • Market CapCAD1.920m
  • SymbolTSX:AURX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05155D1033

Company Profile

Canadian Platinum Corp is a Canada-based exploration stage mining company. It is focused on the development of Peter Lake project, Craig Lake project, Whiskey Flat project and Cook Gold project.

Latest AURX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .