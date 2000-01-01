Company Profile

Auriant Mining AB is a Sweden based mining company engaged in exploration and production of gold in different regions of the Russian Federation. It has two producing mines, Tardan in the Republic of Tyva, and Solcocon in the Zabaikalsky region. Its project portfolio includes Tardan, Kara-Beldyr, Solcocon, and Uzhunzhul. The company derives revenue from the sale of gold and gold equivalents.