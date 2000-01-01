Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

North American company
Company Info - AUPH

  • Market Cap$2.166bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AUPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05156V1022

Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. The firm is engaged in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis.

