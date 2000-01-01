Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AZJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AZJ

  • Market CapAUD10.767bn
  • SymbolASX:AZJ
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AZJ1

Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Ltd is a transportation company offering rail and road-based freight transport and infrastructure solutions across Australia. It operates rail haulage of coal, iron ore, and freight, and owns a regulated rail network in Queensland.

Latest AZJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .