Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU)
- Market CapAUD8.770m
- SymbolASX:AOU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- ISINAU000000AOU2
Company Profile
Auroch Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company, exploring gold projects. The company holds an interest in the Beete Gold Project and the Peninsula Gold Project.